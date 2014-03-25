No regrets over PSG switch, insists Lucas

The 21-year-old moved to Parc des Princes from Sao Paulo in January 2013, but has not been a regular for the French champions.

The likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani have consistently been given the nod ahead of Lucas, who has been restricted to just 65 minutes of action in the last three games.

Lucas' lack of first-team football could also cost him a place in Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad but the highly rated youngster has not been left to rue his switch to the French capital.

He told footmercato.net: "I don't regret coming. I'm very happy here, at a big club, in a wonderful city. The public has quickly taken to me, which I'm very happy about and which helps me and motivates me enormously,

"It's a great experience being here. I play and I live in Europe. I'm fulfilling my dream of playing in the prestigious Champions League.

"I'm playing in a big club with great players. I'm growing, both personally and professionally. So I don't regret coming to Paris at all.

"The competition for places is good, healthy. There are quality players, so all of that is good for PSG. I am doing my best in training, in games, to be able to best seize the opportunities I am given.

"Lavezzi and Cavani are more experienced. They are used to European football. I've just arrived, I'm still very young.

"I have to earn my place. What counts is that everyone pulls in the same direction."