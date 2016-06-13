No Russian arrests despite 'ultra-violent' fans

Marseille's chief prosecutor Brice Robin on Monday confirmed not a single Russian had been arrested for the violence that marred their Euro 2016 opener against England on Saturday.

Despite admitting around 150 "ultra-violent and ultra-rapid" Russian hooligans were involved in the trouble prior to and following the game in Marseille, the majority detained were British.

Six Britons - including a 16-year-old - one Austrian and three French will face trial on Monday.

Robin also revealed a 50-year-old Englishman was in a critical condition with brain injuries after being attacked by Russian fans wielding iron bars.

Another 34 people were injured with Robin admitting "almost all of the wounded were British". Four, including the Englishman, were hospitalised.

There were flashpoints on Thursday and Friday around the Old Port area of Marseille but the real trouble occurred on Saturday with well-organised Russian gangs - some wearing masks and balaclavas - working through the city looking for trouble.

There was further violence after the final whistle at the Stade Velodrome with Russian fans breaking through a feeble security cordon to attack England fans.

Robin confirmed two Russians had been arrested at the ground for encroaching on to the pitch.

On Sunday, UEFA stated any repeat of the violence could see England and Russia expelled from the tournament.