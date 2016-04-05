No Villa action over Agbonlahor holiday controversy

Gabriel Agbonlahor will face no further action after Aston Villa held an investigation into his conduct while on holiday in Dubai during the recent international break.

Pictures of the forward appearing to hold a shisha pipe during his holiday surfaced in the media last week.

Agbonlahor was subsequently suspended as the club carried out an investigation and he was absent for Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at Villa Park, with interim manager Eric Black hoping to avoid "a Gabby Agbonlahor circus".

On Tuesday, the club posted on Twitter: "Aston Villa Football Club has completed its investigation into Gabby Agbonlahor's trip to Dubai over the international break.

"The club will be taking no further action."

Other results over the weekend left Villa 15 points from safety with just six games to play and facing an almost certain relegation to the Championship.