Noble red card rescinded

West Ham captain Mark Noble has had the red card shown to him in last weekend's 3-0 win at Liverpool rescinded by the Football Association.

Noble will be free to play for West Ham in their next match against Newcastle United, when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Having scored West Ham's second goal before half-time, the midfielder was sent off in the second half of the Anfield fixture for a challenge on Danny Ings.

However, the FA have announced that West Ham have been charged with failing to control their players in the aftermath of Noble's dismissal.

"In relation to the behaviour of the West Ham United players following Mr Noble's dismissal, the club has been charged for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA's statement said.

"The club has until 6pm on 7 September 2015 to respond to the charge."