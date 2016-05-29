Nobody expected this trophy – Arbeloa

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa lauded his team for a Champions League success he said no-one expected just four months ago.

Zinedine Zidane replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez in January, helping Madrid to second in La Liga and to their European success.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive penalty in a 5-3 shoot-out win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday after the clash finished locked at 1-1.

Arbeloa, who will leave the club this off-season, said it was the unlikeliest of 11th Champions League crowns.

"This is Real Madrid. There is no better example than the trophy we just lifted," he said.

"Four months ago, nobody can imagine it and here we are European champions for an 11th time and this is the Real Madrid, that's why we are the best team of the world."

Arbeloa added: "I want also to congratulate Atletico Madrid because they have been a worthy rival and I want to wish them luck to the future."