Nolito eternally grateful to Luis Enrique

Celta Vigo and Spain forward Nolito highlighted his former coach Luis Enrique as a major influence on his success of late.

Nolito worked under Luis Enrique for Barcelona's reserve side, before a season with Celta Vigo in 2013-14 that saw him score 14 goals in 35 La Liga appearances.

Luis Enrique subsequently departed for the top job at Barca, where he won the treble of Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in his maiden season.

Nolito's strong performances for Celta - he scored 25 league goals over the past two seasons - saw him earn a place in Spain's squad for Euro 2016, and the 29-year-old is grateful to his former boss amid continued speculation that a return to Camp Nou may be on the cards.

"Firstly, at the tactical level. When I get there [Barca B] I learned things that had no idea," Nolito told Sport.

"I improved a lot tactically and I was fine. I came with a few extra pounds and took them off with my diet.

"I've said many times, he was fundamental in this aspect and I am grateful.

"I was at a point in my career where I would go forwards or backwards.

"Man, we were four years together. We all know how he is, he does not need me to say it. He helped me a lot, but now I follow my own path."