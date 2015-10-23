Nolito rules out January move from Celta

Celta Vigo star Nolito has ruled out leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, while Arsenal have also been rumoured to be monitoring his form in La Liga.

The 29-year-old has refused to be drawn on his long-term plans but he has reiterated his desire to remain with Celta until at least the end of the current season.

"God will decide my future. I'm not leaving in January. I'm happy in Vigo," he told Radio Marca.

Celta have enjoyed superb early-season form and sit on 18 points after eight games - the same as champions Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With Eduardo Berizzo's side having already beaten Barca 4-1 this term, Nolito has now warned Madrid to expect a similar test when they meet at Balaidos on Saturday.

"We'll try to play as we always do. They're a great team and they're favourites. We're going to play as equals, without any fear," he said.

"If Celta are sharp, we can do a lot of damage to Madrid."

However, Nolito expects a tough test against centre-back Sergio Ramos, with the former Sevilla star now fully fit after a shoulder injury.

"Madrid are safer with Ramos. He's one of the best in the world," he added.