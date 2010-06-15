North Korean fans star of the show

Waving North Korean flags, clapping wooden blocks together and chanting in unison, the Koreans became the centre of attention before kick-off as fans and media closed in for a better look.

North Korea are appearing in their first World Cup finals since 1966 and have been drawn against Brazil, Portugal and Ivory Coast in Group G.

Sitting on a worn blanket cast across the stadium's freezing plastic seats, Kim Young-chul clapped and cheered and shouted as a cheer leader directed the group of middle-aged men.

"I came all the way from Pyongyang," Kim told Reuters, proudly sporting his red jacket and scarf with the North's distinctive flag emblazoned on it. "It's a great atmosphere in here."

North Korea famously reached the quarter-finals of the 1966 World Cup in England after a shock 1-0 win over Italy in the group stage.

But few give them any chance of slaying South American giants Brazil or escaping a group that also includes Portugal and Ivory Coast.

But Kim thought his side had a chance and would do all he could to help them against Brazil.

"If we cheer hard enough with our hearts we can win," he added with a warm smile that revealed poor dental work.

"One goal should be enough I think."

