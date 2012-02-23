North London rivals issue joint statement

The fierce rivals meet at Emirates Stadium this weekend, with the reception awaiting former Gunners front-man Emmanuel Adebayor thought to be the main concern for both clubs.

Adebayor, who missed Spurs’ 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Sunday with a knee injury, is set to be fit for the encounter and expecting abuse from the home side much like he was when the sides met at White Hart Lane in October.

The Togolese striker has endured a poor relationship with Arsenal since he departed the club back in 2009 for Manchester City, made worse when he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling Gunners support after scoring in his first game against his former side.

And both clubs have taken the opportunity to warn supporters that they will not stand for any abusive chanting towards the 27-year-old.



"Ahead of Sunday's game, both clubs are actively encouraging all fans to focus on getting behind their team and enjoying what promises to be a great match," read the statement.

"A North London derby is always a special occasion and we hope this game will be remembered for both the action on the pitch as well as the positive support for both teams off it.

"All fans should be aware that breaches of ground regulations - including anti-social behaviour - will not be tolerated."