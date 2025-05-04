How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

West Ham United lost 4-1 to Tottenham in this season's reverse fixture in north London

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the Premier League, with the Hammers looking to end their recent winless streak. Here, FourFourTwo provides you with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

West Ham vs Tottenham key information • Date: Sunday 04 May 2024 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Sunday in a crucial Premier League encounter.

The Hammers are winless in their last seven games and have not yielded three points since a 2-0 win over Leicester City back in February.

With the Premier League's three relegation places already confirmed, there is little but pride to play for between the two sides, who have both suffered horrific campaigns.

Tottenham could continue to rest players before their huge Europa League semi-final second leg with Bodo/Glimt next week, with Spurs leading 3-1 thus far.

A huge final showdown with Manchester United looks to be lying in wait, and Ange Postecoglou could somehow save his side's season should they win the competition and therefore qualify for the UEFA Champions League in the process.

How to watch West Ham vs Spurs in the UK

West Ham United vs Tottenham will not be shown live as Brighton vs Newcastle United has instead been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports.

The 14:00 BST kick-off will, however, be available to stream and watch in other countries, as listed below.

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham in the US

In the US, fans can watch West Ham vs Tottenham o nPeacock

Peacock is the streaming platform run by NBC, with plans starting from $7.99 which gets you half of all Premier League live streams.

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham streams globally

Can I watch West Ham vs Tottenham in Canada? West Ham vs Tottenham is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch West Ham vs Tottenham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch West Ham vs Tottenham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham vs Tottenham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

