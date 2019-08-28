Norwich boss Farke backs Idah to recover from nightmare debut

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has backed 18-year-old striker Adam Idah to recover from a nightmare debut and provide Premier League cover for prolific top scorer Teemu Pukki.

Idah deflected Bez Lubala’s effort into his own net to give League Two Crawley a shock 1-0 Carabao Cup second round win over the Canaries on Tuesday evening.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, one of 11 changes made by Farke in West Sussex, also squandered a handful of chances as City became the first top-flight scalp in the home club’s history.

“We needed to give Teemu Pukki a rest and we also played without (injured) Josip Drmic and it was important to give Adam Idah his debut on this level,” said Farke.

“Of course he’s not that experienced that he can win this game all alone and there is such an evening when he scores an own goal and misses two or three really big, big chances.

“It’s up to me to back the player because he needs the experience to step up in his career.

“We can’t just speak about we trust our young lads and if we bring them on the pitch and then we accuse them that he’s not good enough and you have to replace Teemu Pukki… No, I am pleased with what Adam has done.

“He is probably the most disappointed guy in the dressing room because he scored an own goal and missed several chances.

“But it’s not up to me to punish the players for a lack of quality or something like this, it’s up to me to back them and that is exactly what I will do.”

Finland striker Pukki hit 29 goals during Norwich’s promotion-winning campaign and has continued that form with five top-flight strikes in three appearances.

Idah is yet to feature in a Premier League squad but, with summer signing Drmic struggling with a hamstring problem and the Canaries’ squad light on forward options, could be called upon as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Farke has his fingers crossed for positive injury news on Timm Klose after saying the Swiss defender could miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage suffered in the first half at Broadfield Stadium.