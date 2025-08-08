The Leeds United 2025-26 third kit is out now - and this one pays tribute to an Elland Road classic
Leeds United's third kit for their return to the Premier League this season pays homage to an Elland Road supporter tradition
Leeds United's 2025/26 home kit has dropped, with a nod to one of Elland Road's oldest traditions.
The Whites' return to the top flight after a 100-point, title-winning Championship campaign has been marked by a trio of kits which fans will be decked out in come the opening game of the season against Everton.
The Leeds United 2025-26 shirt pays tribute to a classic tradition belonging to the Elland Road faithful
Adidas are well aware of their target market and have designed a Leeds number which features the colours most synonymous with the club.
It includes the unique design element of a twirling Leeds scarf, which fans of the club have tended to do in unison when singing a particular song at Elland Road.
It's not a twist on a Leeds classic, but the shirt does pay tribute to the club's long-standing traditions.
Inspired by a much-loved tradition at Elland Road, which ranks 16th in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in Britain, the new third shirt features blue and yellow patterns on a darker background. This design is a tribute to the iconic sight of thousands of Leeds scarves swirling together in the crowd.
Additional details include the club crest, which is sewn on, and Adidas' classic three-stripes design running from the collar down the shoulders.
Leeds will wear black shorts and socks with this particular kit, both of which also feature the three-stripes and club branding.
'WE ARE LEEDS' is included on all three kits this season with the message, complete with a twirling scarf, appearing on the reverse of the shirt beneath the collar.
An official club press release read: "Engineered for performance, the shirt features Adidas AEROREADY technology to keep players cool and dry, while fans can also enjoy lasting comfort thanks to its sweat-wicking and absorbent materials.
"The adult and women’s kits will also display the club's principal partner, Red Bull."
