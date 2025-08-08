The Leeds United 2025-26 third kit is out now - and this one pays tribute to an Elland Road classic

Adidas have designed a striking shirt for Leeds' third kit this season

Leeds United's 2025/26 home kit has dropped, with a nod to one of Elland Road's oldest traditions.

The Whites' return to the top flight after a 100-point, title-winning Championship campaign has been marked by a trio of kits which fans will be decked out in come the opening game of the season against Everton.

One of the best 2025/26 Premier League kits released so far? We'll leave that up to you to decide.

The Leeds United 2025-26 shirt pays tribute to a classic tradition belonging to the Elland Road faithful

Wales and Leeds centre-back Joe Rodon models the Whites' new third kit (Image credit: Leeds United)

Adidas are well aware of their target market and have designed a Leeds number which features the colours most synonymous with the club.

It includes the unique design element of a twirling Leeds scarf, which fans of the club have tended to do in unison when singing a particular song at Elland Road.

Inspired by a much-loved tradition at Elland Road, which ranks 16th in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in Britain, the new third shirt features blue and yellow patterns on a darker background. This design is a tribute to the iconic sight of thousands of Leeds scarves swirling together in the crowd.

Additional details include the club crest, which is sewn on, and Adidas' classic three-stripes design running from the collar down the shoulders.

Leeds will wear black shorts and socks with this particular kit, both of which also feature the three-stripes and club branding.

'WE ARE LEEDS' is included on all three kits this season with the message, complete with a twirling scarf, appearing on the reverse of the shirt beneath the collar.

Image 1 of 4 Wales and Leeds centre-back Joe Rodon models the Whites' new third kit (Image credit: Leeds United) Adidas have designed a striking shirt for Leeds' third kit this season (Image credit: Leeds United) (R to L) Jayden Bogle, Dan James and Ao Tanaka model the new Leeds third shirt (Image credit: Leeds United) Pascal Struijk (L) and new signing Lukas Nmecha (R) model the new Leeds third shirt (Image credit: Leeds United)

An official club press release read: "Engineered for performance, the shirt features Adidas AEROREADY technology to keep players cool and dry, while fans can also enjoy lasting comfort thanks to its sweat-wicking and absorbent materials.

"The adult and women’s kits will also display the club's principal partner, Red Bull."