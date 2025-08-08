Liverpool 'accelerate' to sign Bradley Barcola, with verdict given over move: report

Bradley Barcola is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain

The truth of the Liverpool pursuit for Bradley Barcola has emerged, with the Reds chasing yet another superstar attacker to strengthen their title-winning squad.

Already this summer, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have arrived from the Bundesliga for a combined fee of around £200 million, along with the likes of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to strengthen Arne Slot's side at full-back.

But with a move for Alexander Isak said to be on the horizon, too, Liverpool are seemingly intent on continuing their free-spending spree, as Barcola is the latest to be eyed for a move.

Arne Slot is looking to build a super-team at Anfield (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In stark contrast to his first transfer window in which only Federico Chiesa was adding to the squad, Arne Slot has enjoyed a busy sophomore summer, with the Premier League champions the biggest spenders in the Premier League thus far.

This has been offset with sales, however, and with a move for Alexander Isak complicated by Newcastle United's failed pursuit for Benjamin Sesko, attention has now turned to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Barcola, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.

French outlet Le10Sport have responded to reports from L'Equipe that the Frenchman could be on the move, saying that he's not a player “who totally fits what Luis Enrique wants”.

L'Equipe, meanwhile, have claimed that, “it would certainly take an offer above €100 million for PSG to start thinking, even if their financial strength allows them not to need to sell,” while conceding that the 22-year-old will most likely remain in the French capital for another season.

A new verdict from the Mirror, however, has completely poured cold water on the links, calling such a transfer “unlikely”, going so far as to say the Merseysiders are, “not planning to make a move for him”.

“The club also believe that signing a player like Barcola could block the emergence of 16-year-old prospect Rio Ngumoha,” they add.

Bradley Barcola has been impressive since joining PSG from Lyon (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that no major club in Europe has put in the groundwork to try and set up a move for Barcola this summer, with Arsenal also on the hunt for a left-winger.

It remains possible that the Premier League's top two from last season may yet fight it out for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who has been linked with both clubs and engaged in talks.

The Times have claimed that the Gunners are considering a swoop for Rodrygo on a loan move with an obligation to buy the Brazilian next summer – and with Liverpool said to be long-term admirers, it could be possible that they too explore the conditions of what it would take to bring him to the Premeir League, especially if a move for Isak continues to drag on.

Transfermarkt estimates Barcola to be worth €70m right now.