Revealed: Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko announcement at Old Trafford set, with details on the striker's unveiling
Benjamin Sesko is set to sign for Manchester United on a five-year deal
Benjamin Sesko's move to Manchester United is nearing its completion.
The 22-year-old, who will become Ruben Amorim's next summer arrival at Old Trafford, is in line to be announced by the Red Devils over the weekend.
The two clubs have agreed a fee worth £65m plus add-ons, with Sesko having flown into Manchester yesterday evening.
Manchester United set to announce Benjamin Sesko addition this weekend
Sesko, who scored 21 times for RB Leipzig last season, had attracted interest from both Newcastle United and Arsenal before choosing Manchester United as his preferred destination.
The Slovenian international has been previously scouted by United and it is thought on two previous occasions the Red Devils have tried to recruit him. FourFourTwo understands Sesko was at Carrington this morning to complete both his medical and media duties.
There are also plans for Sesko to be formally announced as a new Manchester United player tomorrow (Saturday), with Amorim's side scheduled to face Fiorentina in their final pre-season friendly.
Over 60,000 tickets have been sold and with news of the Slovenian's impending arrival, we expect that number to jump beyond the 65,000 mark. Kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams is at 12:45, and Manchester United have a habit of using this game as a chance to introduce a new signing.
David De Gea will also be a hot topic of conversation, given his return to Old Trafford this weekend, but Sesko may now trump him in terms of reception.
Amorim has already seen the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Diego Leon arrive at the club during a busy window, and with no European football to contend with, it could be the recipe for success he needs.
In FourFourTwo's view, there is a huge weight of expectation for Sesko to hit the ground running in the Premier League, especially given how poorly United performed last season.
Cup competitions may hold the key to success, but getting back into Europe looks the immediate aim for Amorim and his side in 2025/26.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
