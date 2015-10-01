Norwich City v Leicester City: Redmond revels in Neil's attacking freedom

Nathan Redmond has hailed the attacking freedom granted by Norwich City boss Alex Neil this season as they prepare to host Leicester City on Saturday.

Norwich have scored 11 goals in seven Premier League games since their return to the top flight, with Redmond netting three of those himself in an impressive run of form.

And the 21-year-old has credited manager Neil for allowing his attacking players the licence to take more risks in the final third.

"When I do pick the ball up I have the freedom to create, the same for Wes [Hoolahan] and Jonny Howson. You love hearing that from a manager," said Redmond, as quoted by the Eastern Daily Press.

"We know when we haven't got the ball we have to work hard for each other. I have had about seven managers now in my career and he is probably one of the best in terms of his attention to detail.

"It is down to a series of things. It has always been my ethos to practise hard, to listen and learn. Mentally I feel good this year, really, really focused."

Leicester have been on a fine run in Claudio Ranieri's first season in charge, although they suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend as Arsenal triumphed 5-2 at the King Power Stadium.

While he wants to see a tighter defence from his side - Leicester have conceded 14 goals in their opening seven matches - the former Chelsea boss admits he wouldl be happy to edge another high-scoring encounter.

"I want to keep a clean sheet, but if we concede and score just one more goal than Norwich then I will be happy," he said.



"It will be a tough match. The spirit will be high and the fans will be behind them. We have our fans too, though."

Gary Hooper (ankle) and Youssouf Mulumbu (foot) are the only injury concerns for Norwich ahead of the game, while Leicester will be without Nathan Dyer (knee), who is not yet match fit after missing the defeat to Arsenal. Jamie Vardy is expected to play despite a broken wrist.

Saturday's meeting at Carrow Road will be the first time Norwich and Leicester have met in the Premier League since the 1994-95 season, when each side won their home fixture.

Leicester have scored nine times in their last three league meetings with Norwich, but history is on the Canaries' side - they have lost just once in the last 10 league games between the two teams.