Norwich had the better chances against Leicester - Neil

Alex Neil felt that if any team deserved to win at the King Power Stadium then it was Norwich City after they went down to a late 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday.

Substitute Leonardo Ulloa netted with a minute remaining for the Premier League leaders, leaving the visitors to rue their inability to take anything from a positive performance, with Cameron Jerome heading wide with their best opening shortly before half-time.

Despite having the better of much of the game, Norwich have now only picked up one point from their last seven games and only sit above third-bottom Newcastle United, who have a game in hand, on goal difference.

"Over the piece if anybody deserved to win it, we were certainly the team that had the best chances in the game and that makes it hard to take," Neil told Sky Sports.

"He [Jerome] had a header from a corner and he also had one where Nathan [Redmond] slipped him through and he is one on one with Kasper Schmeichel and it just got caught underneath his feet.

"We created good chances in the game and unfortunately we didn't take them. It is really disappointing for the players because of the amount of effort they put in and we created a couple of really good opportunities in the first half.

"I thought our game plan and the players' performance was all you could expect from us and I'm absolutely gutted. To be dealt a sucker blow at the end was disappointing.

"There are a lot of positives to take from it but it is tough when you concede at the end. It is going to be a difficult run-in, but if we keep performing in that manner we will give ourselves a real good opportunity."

Norwich host in-form Chelsea on Tuesday before a crunch clash away at relegation rivals Swansea City next Saturday.