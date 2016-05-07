Nothing can spoil title party, says Leicester hero Vardy

Jamie Vardy insists that missing out on a first Premier League hat-trick did nothing to spoil Leicester City's title party on Saturday.

The England striker marked his return from suspension to score twice in his side's 3-1 win over Everton at the King Power Stadium, before the trophy was awarded in front of a jubilant crowd.

Vardy ballooned a second penalty over the crossbar in the closing stages, denying himself the chance of a first hat-trick in England's top flight and of drawing level with Harry Kane at the top of the goalscorer charts on 25.

But the former Fleetwood Town man, whose remarkable rise through the divisions in recent years has already been earmarked for a Hollywood film, says nothing can detract from the finest moment in his and his team-mates' careers.

"Nothing can spoil it. My ball's ended up in someone's back garden so they can take that!" Vardy told Sky Sports. "The boss wants me to get as many goals as I can but hopefully Kasper [Schmeichel] gets the chance next week!"

He continued: "I don't think I can put it into words. It's been a very very long and hard process to get to where I am, but I wouldn't be able to do it without friends, family, the team around me.

"We've trained exactly the same as we have done, there's been no change since the celebration and now we'll get to lift the trophy."

Vardy appeared to be holding his hamstring at the end of the match but he is confident the problems was little more than fatigue.

"Hopefully it's just cramp," he added.