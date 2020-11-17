Ntseki: I'm happy to say Bafana have an identity

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is pleased with his side’s performances after back-to-back wins over Sao Tome e Principe, saying his team now have an identity.

Bafana survived nervy periods to finish as 4-2 winners in the second Afcon qualifier on Monday afternoon, thanks to braces from Percy Tau and Themba Zwane.

The result moved Bafana to one point short of qualifying for the finals tournament in Cameroon in early 2022 with two qualifiers left to play – one at home against Ghana and one away in Sudan, with both games set for March.

With a lengthy period before the next international break, Ntseki says he is happy with how his side are developing.

'We should say thanks to the players to have responded so positively,' Ntseki said after the win over the islanders on Monday. 'Despite all the challenges that we had, such as having eight of them withdrawing from the team with various medical problems.

'But those who came in did so with the right attitude, and as the technical team and medical team, we are very happy with the relationship that we have established with the squad in the 10 days [we have been in camp].

'Players come from different clubs with different philosophies on style of play, but after these two matches I am happy to say we have an identity. We played good football,' he concluded.