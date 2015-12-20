In numbers: Guardiola, Ancelotti the kings of consistency

Bayern Munich announced on Sunday that Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as his replacement.

As two of the world's top coaches prepare for the big handover, we take a statistical look at the careers of both - in the Champions League and on the domestic front - with the help of Opta.

Champions League

Ancelotti boasts an impressive three European crowns as a coach, having lifted the trophy twice with Milan before completing 'La Decima' during his Real Madrid tenure.

Guardiola, meanwhile, is one behind his Italian successor after winning the Champions League twice in the Barcelona hot seat, but his overall win percentage places him ahead of Ancelotti.

Having guided Bayern to the semi-finals in his two seasons at the helm, Guardiola has won 62.5 per cent of his Champions League matches as a coach.

Although he is yet to win the tournament with in Bavaria, Guardiola's win ratio is actually better with Bayern (66.67 per cent) than it was with Barca (60 per cent).

Ancelotti - who has won 54.61 per cent of his Champions League outings - is hindered somewhat by a difficult baptism with Parma during the 1997-98 season, when the Serie A outfit won just two of their six matches.

The former Chelsea boss also won only two of 10 matches with Juventus in Europe's premier club competitions, although one of those defeats came in the 1998-99 semi-finals against eventual winners Manchester United.

Ancelotti left his last job at Real Madrid with a European win percentage of 76 per cent at the club, and Bayern will be hoping he can bring some of his considerable continental expertise to the Allianz Arena.

Domestic

Bayern have been a dominant force in German football in recent seasons and appear on course for a fourth successive Bundesliga title.

That momentum is reflected in Guardiola's domestic record with the club, having won 81.18 per cent of his 85 matches in the top flight since taking charge in June 2013, scoring a staggering 220 goals in the process.

Barcelona won 76.32 per cent of Spanish league fixtures under Guardiola, claiming the Liga title in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and only Ancelotti's reign at Real Madrid, during which he achieved a win ratio of 75 per cent, comes anywhere close to matching the Spaniard.

A 60.98 per cent record at Juventus was as good as it got for Ancelotti in Serie A, while his time at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain generated identical success rates at 63.16 per cent.

The 56-year-old will now be charged with building on the foundations laid for him by Jupp Heynckes and Guardiola and maintaining Bayern's reputation as the most formidable force in the Bundesliga.