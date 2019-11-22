Nuno hails the work of Bournemouth boss Howe

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed the work of Eddie Howe, claiming the Bournemouth boss has “done an amazing job” during his time at the Cherries helm.

On-song Wolves head to the Vitality Stadium on the back of a seven-match unbeaten league run, and after scoring in their last 11 top-flight games, their best return for 47 years.

It is testament to the achievements of Nuno since his appointment two and a half years ago that Wolves have become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

Nuno, though, claims what Howe has done over the last seven years – during his second spell with Bournemouth – is quite remarkable.

“It’s going to be very, very tough tomorrow, and we have to compete well because Bournemouth are no doubt a very good team, with very good players and a very good manager,” Nuno told the club’s website.

“The work of Eddie is fantastic. He’s fantastic. We met him last season and we had time to chat. I admire and respect him a lot, and all these years that he’s been in Bournemouth, he’s done an amazing job.”

Despite the challenge of facing a Bournemouth side unbeaten in their last four home league matches, Nuno added: “We will approach it like we always do. We adapt, we don’t change.

“We know the opponent that we have, we know how good it is, but our approach is always the same – trying to go through every detail that we can to prepare well for the game, give the info to the players and always relying on our way of doing things.

“We keep the same shape and we try to compete as best as we can.”

Wolves’ stock has risen to such an extent in recent times that Nuno was left to train a depleted squad given he had nine players on international duty in recent weeks.

Originally 10 players were scheduled to be away, but winger Adama Traore was forced to withdraw with a hamstring injury after receiving his first call-up to the Spain squad, and is a doubt for the trip to the south coast.

Acknowledging the status of many of his squad these days, Nuno said: “We had a lot of players involved in terms of national teams.

“But I think it was good because all of them were in important moments for their own countries, achieving qualifications for big events, playing every minute, and some not so, like Pedro and (Ruben) Vinagre – they returned from the Portugal Under-21 squad.

“I think the final point of going to a national team is a reflection of how we work in our own club, so we are glad that some of our players went to their national teams and had a chance to make their first appearances.

“It’s good for the player, for his motivation and for his confidence. It’s a tribute for the way he works on a daily basis.”

Star striker Raul Jimenez, who has scored 13 goals this season, and five in his last six appearances, will be assessed by Nuno ahead of the game with Bournemouth after a late return while on international duty with Mexico.