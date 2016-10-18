Nuno: We fought until the final whistle

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo hailed the never-say-die attitude of his Porto side as Andre Silva's injury-time winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge.

The Portuguese side had trailed for much of the game through Jelle Vossen's early strike, but Miguel Layun's strike and Silva's last-gasp penalty completed the turnaround for Porto in the Champions League Group G encounter.

Porto remain in third place ahead of the reverse fixture between the sides in Portugal next month, but are now level with Copenhagen on four points.

And Nuno believes his side were well worth the crucial three points.

"We believed until the end," Nuno told RTP.

"We didn't start the game as we wanted but we got up and reacted.

"I want to emphasise the attitude of the players, who fought for this victory which I consider fair.

"We had no margin for error and the team showed great character. We are proud to see the team give a response like this."

Silva's goal was his eighth in seven games for club and country, but he said that Porto's victory was more important than individual exploits.

"We knew it was a difficult and important game for us," he told Ojogo.

"We had the misfortune to concede a goal but we were lucky to be able to get what was a good win for the team.

"I am very happy for the goal but I am more happy for the victory.

The victory was for the team and all Portistas."