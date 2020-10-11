Nutmegging boss Callum Davidson earned teenager Alex Ferguson St Johnstone debut

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson realised he had to give Alex Ferguson a debut when the teenager started nutmegging him in training.

The 17-year-old became the latest Alex Ferguson to play for Saints, following in the footsteps of the former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager, when he came on for winger Craig Conway in the 74th minute of the Perth side’s 7-0 Betfred Cup win over Brechin.

Davidson told Saints TV: “It was great to get young Alex Ferguson on the pitch, he has just turned 17. He showed a little bit of the quality that he has. He’s got a bright future for the club.

“He has been training with the first team for the last two months and doesn’t look out of place. The players want to give him the ball, he can handle the ball, he wants the ball.

“He has nutmegged me a couple of times in training as well so I thought I better give him a game.”