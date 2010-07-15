Odds: Fabregas favourite to stay at Arsenal
By Gregg Davies
As the football world catches its breath after the World Cup, players and managers alike will return their attentions to their everyday jobs.
But with a number of major issues yet to be resolved could the next week see some epic sagas finally being put to bed? FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power has the latest odds.
The Cesc Fabregas tug-of-war continues between Arsenal and Barcelona. He’s already appeared in a Barca shirt once - during Spain’s World Cup celebrations - but will Cesc be wearing the shirt again on the first day of the new season?
Fabregas or Fabre-gone?
4/7 Arsenal
6/4 Barcelona
David Beckham has expressed a desire to play for Great Britain when the 2012 Olympics come to “his manor” in East London.
But will the 35-year-old’s legs last that long? It’s surely a question that won’t concern Olympics chiefs too much if they can roll out old Becks onto an Olympic pitch.
Beckham Olympic Bid
9/2 Beckham to play in the Olympics
Joe Cole’s future remains a mystery. Harry Redknapp is bending over backwards in his flattery to bring Cole to Spurs, while Liverpool have edged ahead of Arsenal in the race to bag the highly-sought-after free agent.
Joe Cole’s Next Club
7/4 Spurs
3/1 Liverpool
5/1 Arsenal
8/1 Man City
8/1 Man United
14/1 Chelsea
14/1 West Ham
22/1 Real Madrid
33/1 AC Milan
Fulham seem unable to find a quick managerial successor to Roy Hodgson with previous 1/5 favourite Sven Goran Eriksson drifting out to 9/4.
Are the Martin Jol and Ottmar Hitzfeld rumours too pie in the sky for the Cottagers, or should they be looking closer to home with the likes of Alan Curbishley, Gareth Southgate or Paul Ince?
Next Fulham Manager
9/4 Eriksson
3/1 Jol
7/2 Hitzfeld
8/1 Baxter
10/1 Bilic
14/1 Jones
16/1 Curbishley
16/1 Hughes
16/1 Clark
16/1 Bradley
28/1 Zola
33/1 Collins
40/1 Keegan
50/1 Southgate
50/1 Mowbray
50/1 Jewell
66/1 O’Driscoll
66/1 Pearce
80/1 Ince
80/1 Klinsmann
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.