Odds: Fabregas favourite to stay at Arsenal

But with a number of major issues yet to be resolved could the next week see some epic sagas finally being put to bed? FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power has the latest odds.

The Cesc Fabregas tug-of-war continues between Arsenal and Barcelona. He’s already appeared in a Barca shirt once - during Spain’s World Cup celebrations - but will Cesc be wearing the shirt again on the first day of the new season?

Fabregas or Fabre-gone?

4/7 Arsenal

6/4 Barcelona

David Beckham has expressed a desire to play for Great Britain when the 2012 Olympics come to “his manor” in East London.

But will the 35-year-old’s legs last that long? It’s surely a question that won’t concern Olympics chiefs too much if they can roll out old Becks onto an Olympic pitch.

Beckham Olympic Bid

9/2 Beckham to play in the Olympics

Joe Cole’s future remains a mystery. Harry Redknapp is bending over backwards in his flattery to bring Cole to Spurs, while Liverpool have edged ahead of Arsenal in the race to bag the highly-sought-after free agent.

Joe Cole’s Next Club

7/4 Spurs

3/1 Liverpool

5/1 Arsenal

8/1 Man City

8/1 Man United

14/1 Chelsea

14/1 West Ham

22/1 Real Madrid

33/1 AC Milan

Fulham seem unable to find a quick managerial successor to Roy Hodgson with previous 1/5 favourite Sven Goran Eriksson drifting out to 9/4.

Are the Martin Jol and Ottmar Hitzfeld rumours too pie in the sky for the Cottagers, or should they be looking closer to home with the likes of Alan Curbishley, Gareth Southgate or Paul Ince?

Next Fulham Manager

9/4 Eriksson

3/1 Jol

7/2 Hitzfeld

8/1 Baxter

10/1 Bilic

14/1 Jones

16/1 Curbishley

16/1 Hughes

16/1 Clark

16/1 Bradley

28/1 Zola

33/1 Collins

40/1 Keegan

50/1 Southgate

50/1 Mowbray

50/1 Jewell

66/1 O’Driscoll

66/1 Pearce

80/1 Ince

80/1 Klinsmann

