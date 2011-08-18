Odemwingie extends West Brom contract
By app
LONDON - West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie has extended his contract by three years until June 2014, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Nigerian international was a regular threat for West Brom last season when he scored 15 league goals as they finished 11th. He joined from Lokomotiv Moscow a day before the opening game of the 2010/11 season.
"We can now look forward to benefitting once again from Peter's goal-scoring prowess and seeing him play an important part in our campaign to stay in the Premier League for a second successive season," manager Roy Hodgson said on the club's website.
