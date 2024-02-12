Quiz! Can you name the 20 richest football clubs in the world?

You have 5 minutes to guess 20 clubs.

Money talks in football, where there's a clear correlation between a club's wage budget and its position in the league table.

Spending a lot on players doesn't guarantee success on the pitch, but it gives you more room for error, tilting the odds significantly in your favour.

In the Financial Fair Play era, the amount of money that a club can spend is inextricably linked to how much they earn, so commercial clout matters.

According to the Deloitte Football Money League, these are the 20 clubs with the highest revenues in the world in 2022/23. How many can you name?

