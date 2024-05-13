Tottenham Hotspur agree first permanent transfer of the summer: report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed their first transfer move of the summer.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to once again shake up his side this summer as he approaches his second full season in charge of the club.

The Lilywhites are looking set to return to Europe after an impressive Premier League term despite top scorer Harry Kane departing for Bayern Munich last year.

WATCH | Why Tottenham's Son Heung-min Deserves WAY More Respect

According to reports from The Mirror, Spurs will allow Japhet Tanganga to leave the club for Millwall this summer.

The Spurs star spent the second half of the season on loan at The Den making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.

He also endured a frustrating start to the 2023/24 campaign on loan at FC Augsburg in Germany, where he failed to make a single first-team appearance.

Milwall head coach Neil Harris amplified his desire to keep hold of Tanganga ahead of his side's final game of the season with Swansea City last weekend.

Harris told The South London Press: “Japhet has started every game for me, so he is obviously going fantastically well.

Japhet Tanganga in action for Millwall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You have to be very careful and respectful when you talk about loan players who are contracted to other football clubs. Ultimately Japh is contracted to Spurs and they have a relationship and decisions they have got to make, between themselves, as to where Japhet’s future lies.

“Then you have got Japhet’s thought process, what does he want to do? He is a young man who has had a loan period, he has been abroad in Germany. Where does he see his future lying?

“Then, for us as well, it is about the balance of the squad. Japh has done extremely well. I’m a firm believer when players do well on loan that there is hope you work with them again in the future.

“I can name players I have worked with in the past, just for example, guys who are with us now in Jake (Cooper) and Sav (George Saville) – they came to us at the same time as Jed Wallace. They were all loans that we made permanent.

“Like with some of the other guys, we have to maybe be patient with the time they take to make their decisions – clubs and individuals.

“I think we’ll be very close to those conversations with their clubs.”

