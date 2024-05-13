Liverpool to sanction shock release for player Jurgen Klopp rates highly: report

By
published

Liverpool are set to embark on a new era with Jurgen Klopp due to leave the club during the summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to release one forward Jurgen Klopp rates highly.

The current Reds boss is set to exit Anfield this summer, ending his nine-year stay with the club.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.