Liverpool to sanction shock release for player Jurgen Klopp rates highly: report

Liverpool are preparing to release one forward Jurgen Klopp rates highly.

The current Reds boss is set to exit Anfield this summer, ending his nine-year stay with the club.

With questions over players' futures still to be finalised, stars including Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have all been touted with potential exits.

Handed a first-team debut in March during Liverpool's 6-1 Europa League rout of Sparta Prague at Anfield, Mateusz Musialowski is due to leave the club later this year.

Musialowski's time at Anfield is poised to end with just a single appearance to his name, according to the latest reports from the Daily Express.

The 20-year-old joined the Merseysiders from SMS Lodz in August 2020 and signed a three-year professional contract the following July.

Dubbed the 'Polish Messi' in his homeland, Musialowski has been unable to break into the first team under Klopp and is set to seek pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

This Is Anfield claim Liverpool could offer a new contract to the Poland Under-21 international but only to ensure they receive some compensation further down the line.

Klopp spoke candidly of the Polish star after handing him his debut earlier this season, lauding his abilities and tipping him to have a bright future.

"Mateusz I have to say deserved it as well, that's how it is," began Klopp. "He trained a few weeks with us, he was already with us, then not. The players develop differently.

"He's an exceptional talent but obviously we see football in a specific way. He got it more and more I really think he's now ready. I obviously had the choice between a few and I thought come on, let's give him these few minutes, he waited long enough."

But back in November, Musialowski's agent Cezary Kucharski suggested the 20-year-old would not return to his homeland, as questions began to rise over his next step.

He said: "We signed a contract with the condition that I would not persuade him to return to Poland.

"I don't want to persuade him to return to Poland, but he has the most offers from his homeland. Most clubs want him. I think it should go to the Netherlands, Belgium, or maybe Switzerland."

