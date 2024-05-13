How to watch Mbappe: Live stream the documentary from anywhere in the world

New BBC documentary Mbappe, released on May 14, sheds more light on one of football's brightest stars. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch Mbappe from anywhere.

Witnessing Kylian Mbappe in full flight is like watching Roger Federer at his Wimbledon-winning best. Yes, this is the game you know and love but his grace and speed transforms the Euro 2024 golden boot contender from sportsman to something more ethereal.

Mbappe charts the 25-year-old's incredible journey from a working-class Paris suburb, to becoming the heir apparent to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Featuring in-depth interviews from French legends Thierry Henry and Hugo Lloris, Euro 2024 boss Didier Deschamps and former Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger, it tells the story of how a shy kid become a 2018 World Cup winner.

It delves into the soon-to-depart PSG star's formative years at the prestigious Clairefontaine national academy and also speaks to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, a former team-mate at Monaco before Mbappe's move to PSG in 2018.

Below is our full guide to watching Mbappe online and from anywhere.

How to watch Mbappe for free in the UK

What to know about the Mbappe doc

Mbappe will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am BST on Tuesday, May 14, so viewers can access the show whenever they want from that point.

It will also be shown on BBC One at 10.35pm BST on Saturday, May 18, should you prefer a more traditional way of learning more about the French forward's career.

Is there an Mbappe podcast, too?

To accompany the hour-long Mbappe documentary, the BBC will release a six-episode podcast series on the BBC Sounds platform, which will go into even greater detail about the French superstar and how he's ascended to the game's elite from a working-class Parisian suburb.

The podcast series, featuring further contributions from Wenger, Henry and plenty more, goes live at the same time as the documentary on iPlayer – 6am on Tuesday, May 14.

To listen to all the episodes, search 'Mbappe' on BBC Sounds or seek out the 'Sporting Giants' thread on the platform, which also feature a podcast series detailing Pep Guardiola's coaching career.

Is there an Mbappe trailer?

Yes, there is an official trailer on BBC Sport that has been released in the run-up to the documentary.