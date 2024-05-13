How to watch Mbappe: Live stream the documentary from anywhere in the world

Kylian Mbappe, soon to exit PSG, stars in a new documentary

Kylian Mbappe – star of a new BBC documentary titled Mbappe – celebrates with the World Cup trophy following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final.
New BBC documentary Mbappe, released on May 14, sheds more light on one of football's brightest stars. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch Mbappe from anywhere.

Witnessing Kylian Mbappe in full flight is like watching Roger Federer at his Wimbledon-winning best. Yes, this is the game you know and love but his grace and speed transforms the Euro 2024 golden boot contender from sportsman to something more ethereal.

in full the FREE on-demand service BBC iPlayer

Mbappe will be available to stream in full through the FREE on-demand service BBC iPlayer (with a TV licence), from 6am BST on Tuesday, May 14.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

It will also be shown in full on Saturday, May 18 at 10.35pm on BBC One. There is also an accompanying six-part podcast also available on BBC Sounds.

