Manchester City discover huge update regarding FFP breaches hearing: report

Manchester City have learned a potential hearing date for their accused 115 charges of Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability rulings.

The reigning Premier League champions are alleged to have done so over a nine-year period whilst it remains to be seen what kind of punishment will be given to Pep Guardiola's side.

Richard Masters revealed back in April that the hearing will take place in the “near future”, but did not provide any further details.

According to Football Insider, the case is set to be heard in October and could affect the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Due to the complexity of the case, many fans have begun to wonder why the English governing bodies are taking so long to deliver their verdict on the matter.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are just two clubs who have already been handed punishments for their breaches and other clubs have also been warned.

The Toffees have been deducted eight points this season, whilst Forest have been docked four points.

Nottingham Forest have already been deducted four points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. (Image credit: Getty Images)

City have consistently denied the charges since their surprise emergence in February 2023, with a statement at the time saying: "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

At a news conference in November 2023, City manager Pep Guardiola called for patience insisting nothing is yet confirmed until a hearing is finalised: "You are questioning like we have been punished.

"At this moment we are innocent until guilt is proved. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it... Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it."

