Official: LA Galaxy sign Nigel de Jong

The LA Galaxy completed their roster shakeup with the signing of Dutch midfielder Nigel de Jong on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old officially left AC Milan Monday and has signed a one-year deal with the five-time MLS champions.

Goal's Ives Galarcep reports that De Jong's deal is worth around $500,000.

De Jong's arrival marks the lastest signing in LA this winter. The team has also added Jelle Van Damme, Ashley Cole, Dan Kennedy, Mike Magee and Jeff Larentowicz during the offseason.

After losing Omar Gonzalez and Juninho following a disappointing exit in the quarterfinals of the 2015 MLS playoffs, the Galaxy have looked to experience, bringing in four players in their 30s.

De Jong joined AC Milan in 2012, after spending three-and-a-half years at Manchester City.

He has more than 80 caps with the Netherlands, including appearances in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.