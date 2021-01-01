Ofir Marciano, Jamie Murphy and Stevie Mallan set for Hibs return

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, winger Jamie Murphy and midfielder Stevie Mallan are all in contention to return to the Hibernian squad for the visit of Livingston.

All three have missed recent matches through injury.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.

Livingston boss David Martindale has no fresh injuries ahead of the trip to Easter Road.

Scott Tiffoney is pushing for a return to the squad following a recent hamstring problem.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.