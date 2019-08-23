‘Old-fashioned winger’ Stobbs hopes to make his mark at Livingston

Jack Stobbs has promised Livingston fans some old-school wing play after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday.

The wide man has signed on loan until January and is determined to get himself in the team and make an impact.

The 22-year-old told the PA news agency: “I am quite an old-fashioned style winger, touchline wide, get the ball, take the full-back on and get balls in the box. I have always done that since a young age and just carried that through.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and do as well as I can. I’m a wide man who likes to take people on and get crosses in the box, so as many assists as I can and chip in with goals. I just want to play games on a consistent level.”

Stobbs has made six first-team appearances with Wednesday, where he first started as a six-year-old, as well as playing eight times on loan at Port Vale.

And he admits he needs to get more regular game time.

“I went to Port Vale a couple of years ago and didn’t get to play as many games as I would have liked,” he said. “There was a change of manager and a lot of loan players and things didn’t work out as I would have liked.

“There were nine of us and you are only allowed five in a matchday squad, so it was difficult to nail a place down.

“But that’s football, you have to get on with it and deal with it. Hopefully it will be different up here.

“I am 22 now and I need to be playing at a consistent level and obviously this is a very good level to play.”

Stobbs could make his debut against Ross County on Saturday as both sides bid to continue their unbeaten start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Livi boss Gary Holt said: “It should be a really entertaining and exciting game.

“They have come in with a wee buzz as the promoted team. We had it last year and we want to continue that.

“They have that bounce from last year and we have still got that mentality and want to cling on to that as long as possible.”