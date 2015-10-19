Olympiacos beating Arsenal no surprise, says Mamic

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic was not surprised by Olympiacos' victory over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger's side were beaten 2-1 in Zagreb in the opening game before succumbing to the Greek outfit 3-2 on home soil.

Dinamo and Olympiacos meet on Tuesday in a group led by Bayern Munich, with Mamic hailing the quality of this week's visitors.

"It was not such a surprise that Olympiacos beat Arsenal in their last game – they play in the Champions League every year and are doing a great job," he said.

"We are expecting a very difficult match against top-quality opponents. We are looking forward to it, though, as we want to show our best and we want to win.

"We respect Olympiacos and are aware of their strengths, but football is not predictable.

"We know how we want to play – similar to how we did when we beat Arsenal – but having an idea and being able to execute it are to very different things."