Olympiacos deserved to beat Dinamo - Ideye

Olympiacos match-winner Brown Ideye said his team deserved their 1-0 Champions League victory at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Ideye missed a glorious chance early in the second half but made amends with 12 minutes left by chasing down a hopeful long pass and beating Dinamo goalkeeper Eduardo from a tight angle.

It was Dinamo's first home defeat in almost a year but the Greeks are in fine form too and this was their sixth straight win in all competitions.

"The team worked very hard," Ideye told UEFA.com.

"We made sure that we would win the game and this victory keeps us on course for qualification.

"I scored a very difficult one. It's unbelievable."

Olympiacos are now joint top of Group F with Bayern Munich on six points after three games, following the German champions' 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

But Ideye - who scored for the third game in a row - is aware there is a lot of work ahead if Olympiacos are to seal qualification for the next stage.

"We are halfway there, but with three more games to play," he added.

"Everybody can win or lose a game in this group as proved today. We have to show the same level of attention and dedication in the remaining matches."