Omeonga taken aback by support of Hibernian fans

Stephane Omeonga admits he has been taken aback by the love and support of the Hibernian fans.

The on-loan Genoa midfielder has become a major hit with the Easter Road support during their late surge for a Ladbrokes Premiership top six place.

The January signing was delighted to hear the fans sing his name as they moved closer to a top half finish with victory over Motherwell before the international break.

Ahead of Friday’s trip to Livingston, the 23-year-old said: “I was impressed. I was not expecting all that support at the beginning.

“But I am just happy because I earned the support of the fans being myself. I am just being myself.

“Even on social media they show me love and support, and I am just thankful to them. I am not playing some role, I am just myself, and I am thankful to them.”

Omeonga was away with Belgium Under-21s during the break and he is determined to finish the season strongly to secure a place in their squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals.

He said: “Unfortunately we lost 3-2 against Denmark but I played 45 minutes so I am quite happy and hopefully I will be in the squad for the summer.

“If I was not playing I would not be in the squad. So if I am consistent, if I keep playing like this, I think I have a chance of being in the squad for the summer.

“As a footballer, if you don’t play you can’t be happy. Confidence has a big impact on how you play.

“I think in my last game, it’s obvious that I am confident. When I am on the pitch, I am just happy to be on the pitch and I give everything I have. I just hope it stays that way.”