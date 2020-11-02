On this day in 2015: Remi Garde appointed by Aston Villa

Remi Garde was appointed Aston Villa’s new manager on this day in 2015.

The then 49-year-old former Lyon coach agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Villa Park.

“It’s an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club,” he said.

“I’ve had extremely positive meetings with both the owner, Randy Lerner, and the chief executive, Tom Fox. They have ambitious plans for the club and I’m excited they’ve turned to me to help realise them.

Remi Garde had high hopes for Villa (David Davies/PA)

“Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us, but I’m looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa.”

Garde’s reign started encouragingly enough as Villa, bottom of the league, held leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw.

However, 20 league matches and just two wins later, Garde was heading for the exit door.

But Villa were relegated at the end of a troubled season (Martin Rickett/PA)

His last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Swansea on March 19, a result which left Villa 12 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Eric Black took temporary charge but was unable to arrest the club’s alarming decline.

Villa were relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1987 following defeat at Manchester United on April 16.