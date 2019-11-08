One result doesn’t change everything – Dyche confident of Burnley response

Sean Dyche insists Burnley’s poor performance at Sheffield United has not led to any knee-jerk reactions on the training ground.

The Clarets were well-beaten 3-0 at Bramall Lane to slip to a third straight Premier League defeat.

They welcome West Ham to Turf Moor on Saturday with both sides looking to address a recent slump in form.

While Burnley may have lost three in a row, West Ham are winless since a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on September 22.

And Dyche revealed ahead of the game that there has been no need for an over-reaction to the latest loss.

“One result doesn’t change everything when you are inside the camp,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“I know how quickly these things can turn around. But we need to turn it around because the first half (at Sheffield United) is unacceptable.

“Second half we get a tiny bit of credit in that we kept going and tried to do the right things, certainly more so than in the first half.

“There is a lot of honesty in the group and I don’t think they will need too much to affect their own response without my words.

“I think there will be an adjustment this week in the mentality for the next game, that is certainly what I will be looking for.”

Burnley hosted West Ham last season in a similar position, heading into their December 30 meeting on the back of a similar run of losses.

But Dyche’s side recovered to win 2-0, although he is not drawing any comparisons this time around.

“I think it is a considerably different situation thankfully,” he added.

“We have 12 points already on the board. The crazy thing about football is that Sheffield United win on Saturday and it is a magnificent start to the season, but if we win it is also a magnificent start to the season.”