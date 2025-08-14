Burnley fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Burnley fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped, with a hellish start to the season
The Burnley fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
Scott Parker faces a baptism of fire upon his return to the big time, with five of Burnley's seven opponents having qualified for Europe last season.
Points may be difficult to pick up to begin with but with Sunderland coming to Turf Moor on Matchday 2, there's an opportunity to build momentum early.
The end of the season provides a little solace, though: between games against Arsenal and Aston Villa, the Clarets welcome Leeds and head to Wolves, in two fixtures that could define survival.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for Parker's men.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
AUGUST
16 Tottenham (A)
23 Sunderland (H)
30 Man United (A)
SEPTEMBER
14 Liverpool (H)
20 Nott’m Forest (H)
27 Man City (A)
OCTOBER
4 Aston Villa (A)
18 Leeds (H)
25 Wolves (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Arsenal (H)
8 West Ham (A)
22 Chelsea (H)
29 Brentford (A)
DECEMBER
3 Crystal Palace (H)
6 Newcastle (A)
13 Fulham (H)
20 Bournemouth (A)
27 Everton (H)
30 Newcastle (H)
JANUARY
3 Brighton (A)
7 Man United (H)
17 Liverpool (A)
24 Tottenham (H)
31 Sunderland (A)
FEBRUARY
7 West Ham (H)
11 Crystal Palace (A)
21 Chelsea (A)
28 Brentford (H)
MARCH
4 Everton (A)
14 Bournemouth (H)
21 Fulham (A)
APRIL
11 Brighton (H)
18 Nott’m Forest (A)
25 Man City (H)
MAY
2 Leeds (A)
9 Aston Villa (H)
17 Arsenal (A)
24 Wolves (H)
