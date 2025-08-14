The Burnley fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

Scott Parker faces a baptism of fire upon his return to the big time, with five of Burnley's seven opponents having qualified for Europe last season.

Points may be difficult to pick up to begin with but with Sunderland coming to Turf Moor on Matchday 2, there's an opportunity to build momentum early.

The end of the season provides a little solace, though: between games against Arsenal and Aston Villa, the Clarets welcome Leeds and head to Wolves, in two fixtures that could define survival.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for Parker's men.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixtures in full

Burnley fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Burnley boss Scott Parker (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Tottenham (A)

23 Sunderland (H)

30 Man United (A)

SEPTEMBER

14 Liverpool (H)

20 Nott’m Forest (H)

27 Man City (A)

OCTOBER

4 Aston Villa (A)

18 Leeds (H)

25 Wolves (A)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 Arsenal (H)

8 West Ham (A)

22 Chelsea (H)

29 Brentford (A)

DECEMBER

3 Crystal Palace (H)

6 Newcastle (A)

13 Fulham (H)

20 Bournemouth (A)

27 Everton (H)

30 Newcastle (H)

JANUARY

3 Brighton (A)

7 Man United (H)

17 Liverpool (A)

24 Tottenham (H)

31 Sunderland (A)

FEBRUARY

7 West Ham (H)

11 Crystal Palace (A)

21 Chelsea (A)

28 Brentford (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Everton (A)

14 Bournemouth (H)

21 Fulham (A)

APRIL

11 Brighton (H)

18 Nott’m Forest (A)

25 Man City (H)

MAY

2 Leeds (A)

9 Aston Villa (H)

17 Arsenal (A)

24 Wolves (H)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery