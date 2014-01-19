Only perfection will beat Atletico, says Emery

Diego Simeone's high-flying Atletico side slipped to third on the La Liga table after Real Madrid's 5-0 win over Real Betis.



Atletico's game in hand is at home to Sevilla and Emery understands the size of the challenge facing his team.



"We're going to have to play the perfect match," Emery said.



"We'll have to play with intensity and be at our very best to win.



"They are favourites – that is clear. The evolution of Atleti under Simeone is just tremendous.



"They have improved in every facet of their game, and have established themselves as the third big team.



"We're going to have to build from the back and try to keep a clean sheet. If we're going to win, that's how we'll do it."