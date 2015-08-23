Opening Serie A defeat leaves Allegri frustrated

Massimiliano Allegri was critical of Juventus' defensive display as Udinese caused a huge shock on the opening weekend of the Serie A season.

After dominating for large parts of Sunday's clash at the Juventus Stadium, the defending champions fell to a 1-0 defeat as Cyril Thereau fired past Gianluigi Buffon with 12 minutes to play.

The Frenchman was gifted the freedom of Juventus' penalty area to convert Panagiotis Kone's right-wing cross, ending a run of 47 home league games without defeat for the Turin club.

Late pressure failed to produce a goal for Juve and head coach Allegri was left to rue mistakes at both ends of the pitch from his side.

"It wasn't an easy game but we did create plenty of chances," he said. "We should, however, have defended better for their goal.

"What's important is for us to keep working. We can't afford to lose patience when the ball doesn't go in."

Kingsley Coman was one of several Juve players to threaten the Udinese goal, but the young Frenchman was unable to find the decisive touch.

However, Allegri was pleased with the 19-year-old's display.

"He is a very young player and did some good things, but what he lacks at the moment is his finishing," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"In the first half especially he had some good moves, but we must not forget he needs time to grow like the other players who arrived this summer."