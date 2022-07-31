Orel Mangala becomes Nottingham Forest’s 12th summer signing

By published

Nottingham Forest v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship – City Ground
(Image credit: Tim Goode)

Nottingham Forest have signed Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

Forest announced on Sunday the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League newcomers.

Mangala, who has been capped twice by Belgium, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as they finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

He becomes Steve Cooper’s 12th summer signing as Forest prepare for their top-flight return after a 23-year absence.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff