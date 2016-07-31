Origi confident of big season

Liverpool striker Divock Origi believes he is capable of a big season in the Premier League after an impressive display against AC Milan.

The Belgium international came off the bench in the International Champions Cup clash in Santa Clara, California and opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Jurgen Klopp's men looked far more dangerous with Origi on, while fellow substitute Roberto Firmino also netted.

Origi is confident he can have a huge campaign, having scored five goals in 16 league appearances – and only seven starts – last season.

"It can be [a big season]. I have to work a lot, I still have a lot of room for improvement," he said.

"I try to learn day by day and as a team also we're learning so I think I can feel the confidence from everyone.

"I can just improve and enjoy my game."

Origi is set to compete with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings for a starting spot this season.

The 21-year-old has been pleased with his development, saying: "Year by year I'm learning and I'm still young.

"The most important thing is to make steps and last year I had some good moments so this year I'll try to learn more and be more consistent and to help the team even more and become an important player for the team."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has no doubt Origi is ready to take his game to another level.

He said: "I think since he's come to the club he's progressed throughout his time here. He's getting better and better.

"I thought he finished the season brilliantly. He then got a bad injury but he's looking sharp pre-season again.

"I think he's going to have a big season because he's a big player for us."