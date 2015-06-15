Orlando City 1 DC United 0: Kaka's goal enough for hosts

Orlando City extended their unbeaten run to five MLS matches as Kaka scored in a 1-0 win over DC United on Sunday.

The Brazilian superstar put away a rebound after having his penalty saved during the first half at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Adrian Heath's men jumped into third in the Eastern Conference courtesy of the win, while United are four points clear at the top.

Orlando have won three of their past five outings, with their last loss having come against DC United in May.

The goal on Sunday came a half-hour in for Orlando.

Pedro Ribeiro had a close-range shot palmed away before he collected a poor attempted clearance on the side of the area.

As he took a touch, Ribeiro was clumsily bundled over by Taylor Kemp to earn his side a penalty.

Kaka stepped up, but Bill Hamid guessed the right way to keep the spot-kick out – only for the 33-year-old to head in the rebound.

Kaka's seventh MLS goal of the season proved to be enough for Orlando City as their unbeaten run continued.