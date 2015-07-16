Orlando City stun West Brom in Florida

A stunning Carlos Rivas free-kick has helped Orlando City to a 3-1 friendly win over West Brom in Orlando on Wednesday.

Rivas' set-piece four minutes after half-time at the Florida Citrus Bowl proved the difference for the hosts, who came from behind to show up their Premier League opponents.

Bryan Rochez sealed the win for Orlando City late, finishing from Pedro's through-ball in the 87th minute.

Earlier, Callum McManaman's deflected strike gave the visitors the lead in the 14th minute, with the ball coming off Aurelien Collin and wrong-footing goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts.

The match was level at the break courtesy of Kaka, the Brazilian star finishing a winding run with a shot in off the left post as Orlando City got back into the game.

And Rivas completed the new MLS franchise's comeback early in the second half, with his free-kick curling into the top-right corner - evading the dive of West Brom goalkeeper Boaz Myhill.