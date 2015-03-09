Orlando goal 'a special moment' for Kaka

At his three previous clubs - Sao Paulo, Milan and Real Madrid - the former Brazil international had never got on the scoresheet in his maiden appearance, but in Orlando's MLS debut at the Citrus Bowl, the 32-year-old saved the day.

Kaka's deflected free-kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time secured a 1-1 draw between Orlando and New York City in front of 62,510 spectators, and the World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner described it as a unique experience in his career.

"It was a very special moment for me," Kaka told MLS' website.

"I so wanted to score the first goal for this team, and it was amazing to see the ball go in and hear the reaction. I have scored many goals in my career, but I put this one in a place of its own. It was very, very important."

After Mix Diskerud had given fellow league debutants New York the lead with 14 minutes remaining in Orlando, Kaka was handed the opportunity to level the match late in the game.

Kevin Molino was fouled 20 yards out, directly in front of goal, and Kaka's dead-ball effort struck New York defender Jeb Brovsky in the stomach and deflected past Josh Saunders, who could not react in time.

Kaka sprinted away before leaping and punching the air, as the Citrus Bowl exploded in noise.

"A lot of emotion," the Brazilian said.

"First goal for Orlando City in this league, so I'm so happy for that."

Kaka also paid tribute to the home fans, who set a new record for a football match at the Citrus Bowl.

"Amazing. So thank you, thank you to the supporters that came tonight, it was amazing," he told ESPN.

"This crowd, everybody supporting us every time."

Kaka's team-mate and United States international Brek Shea agreed.

"That was an unbelievable crowd to play in front of," he said.

"To walk out and feel that level of noise, makes you feel you can't get much more excited about the game. It's definitely something to be proud of, to get something out of the game and to get that kind of atmosphere from your fans."