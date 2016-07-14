O'Rourke named new A-League chief

Greg O'Rourke has been appointed as the new head of the A-League.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) made the announcement on Thursday, with O'Rourke joining the governing body from multinational snack foods and beverages company PepsiCo.

FFA CEO David Gallop said O'Rourke's strong commercial, financial and strategic acumen made him the ideal man to help drive the Australian domestic game forward.

"Greg has the right skills and experience to drive the commercial performance of the Hyundai A-League and its 10 member clubs," said Gallop in a statement.

"He also has decades of football administrative knowledge from service to the game at state and local level, including a successful tenure as chairman of Football NSW."