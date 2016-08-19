Oscar admits to 'scary' start under Conte

Chelsea midfielder Oscar admits he was scared by Antonio Conte's approach during his first few training sessions as the club's manager.

The former Juventus and Italy boss took charge at Stamford Bridge last month and has enjoyed an encouraging start, with Chelsea winning 2-1 in their Premier League opener against West Ham.

Oscar has revealed that Conte's intensity was a little alarming at first, but he is confident that the club can mount a title challenge this season and put their dismal 2015-16 campaign behind them.

"It's a change, it's different, and he is a very good coach, a very good guy. Every coach is different to one another and we're playing slightly different style, but we enjoy it and we're hoping to have a very good season," he told Sky Sports.

"At the beginning it was a bit scary because he works players initially, but when you look at the results on the pitch you know he's done it for a reason. It's good for me.

"Last season we didn't have a very good start and eventually when we tried to revert the situation it was too late to reach the top spot.

"When you look at the season we were champions we had a very strong start to the season and we ended up champions. It's important to have a good start.

"Definitely the aim is to be champions. We have a good team and we have the players as well to make us champions, we just have to focus on what we're doing, we have to concentrate."

Chelsea finished 10th in the top flight last season and failed to win a trophy, meaning they are without Champions League or Europa League football this term.

But Oscar feels the the squad will benefit from not having to balance European and domestic commitments as they try to claim the league title back from Leicester City.

"I believe it could be an advantage not being in the Champions League this season, but we also know the Champions league has been a very important factor for this club, at least for the four years I have been here," added the Brazil international.

"This season we have focus on the league as the main objective and I think it could be beneficial. It's been a very good start. We had a very good pre-season and in the first game we did well."