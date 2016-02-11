Oscar: I have no reason to leave Chelsea

Chelsea playmaker Oscar insists he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long-term and feels has no reason to change clubs.

The Brazil international, 24, was reportedly the subject of a massive £57million offer from Jiangsu Suning in China, where the transfer window is still open.

But Oscar is in no doubt that he wants to remain with Chelsea, who he joined for just over £19m from Internacional in July 2012, for as long as possible.

"I want to stay here for a long time," Oscar said to Chelsea TV.

"I want to win more games, more trophies, because I love Chelsea, I love the fans. I like the city, my family like it here.

"I don't have [a reason to] change the club. Everyone likes me here and I am very happy here."

Oscar has made 19 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring three times and picking up a further two assists.