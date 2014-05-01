Oscar wary over his return from hip injury

The Brazil international missed Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, and remained benched in their 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

A hip injury is keeping Oscar out of the side, rather than his performances, and he remains eager to play a part for Jose Mourinho's side in the run-in.

However, the 22-year-old remains cautious over his comeback - citing a worry over the injury and potentially missing out on the competition in Brazil later this year.

"I'm not playing because I felt a pain due to an injury to my hip so in the last game against Liverpool, I was not called on," he told Globo Esporte.

"I warmed up (on Wednesday) but Mourinho knew that I could hardly play.

"Maybe I will not play the next game (against Norwich City) because I could suffer a more serious injury to my hip and he knows it.

"We're aiming to try and play me in the final clash of the Premier League (at Cardiff City) but I have to take care for the World Cup.

"We still have two very important games in the Premier League because Chelsea can still be champions.

"But it is important I rest because the World Cup is here (in Brazil)."