Osorio pleads for Mexico forgiveness

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio pleaded for the forgiveness of the Mexican people after overseeing one of the darkest days in the country's football history.

Despite a strong show of support from the Mexican locals in Santa Clara, California, Osorio's side put on an abysmal display, losing 7-0 in the Copa America Centenario quarter-final against reigning champions Chile.

The result ended a 22-game unbeaten streak and brought an abrupt halt to Mexico's run at a tournament they had been fancied to win.

"I want to ask for forgiveness from the Mexican people," said Osorio.

"It was an embarrassment. It was a very poor performance from us and I repeat: Many apologies to the Mexican people."

Osorio could offer little in explanation for the defeat, other than to say his team, "made mistakes in everything".

"[Chile] are [ranked] fifth in the world for good reason, but I repeat we had a horrible game today," he added.